The Anthony Bourdain documentary “Roadrunner” isn’t a eulogy, according to the director.

Anthony Bourdain, an explorer, chef, storyteller, and one of the most prominent cultural correspondents of our time, died three years ago. Bourdain’s career as a New York City chef, best-selling author, and Emmy-winning TV host of No Reservations and Parts Unknown illuminated the human experience and demonstrated how sharing a meal with a stranger can be a great equalizer.

A new documentary, Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain, directed by Academy Award winner Morgan Neville, who also directed 20 Feet from Stardom and the Mister Rogers documentary Won’t You Be My Neighbor?, follows Bourdain’s journey to becoming the beloved celebrity who so many mourned when he committed suicide.

“I didn’t want the picture to feel like a eulogy,” says the director. In an interview with This website, Neville explains, “We prefer to read history backward, while life lives ahead.” “At the very least, the film should help people grieve his death so we can begin to think about his life again.” Rather, this film is a homage to Bourdain’s untold story, the route that led to his brutally honest celebrity.

You’ve never met Anthony Bourdain. What effect did this have on the way you told his story?

Mister Rogers and I never met, but you get the feeling you have a relationship with them through television. They were both persons who portrayed themselves on television in quite accurate ways.

Tony was a complex individual, which I believe is why so many people admired him. People fell in love with Tony because of his imperfections rather than in spite of them. From Kitchen Confidential on, he has a wounded, self-deprecating, brutally honest voice that makes you believe in him.

“This guy is very forthright about himself; he won’t lie to me about anything”â€”

That, I believe, is part of what people admired about him. He liked nothing more than being proven completely incorrect, as he admits in the movie.

