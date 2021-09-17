The Angry Glare of a Pomeranian Dog in the Shower Tears the Internet.

Showering is second nature to humans, but in a viral Instagram video, one Pomeranian dog didn’t appear to appreciate the process.

Bigpomfamily, an account operated by a woman named Roberta who has six Pomeranians named Mel, Agnes, Jlia, Max, Joo, and Slas, posted the video to the social media site.

Joo, who has brown and black fur, can be seen in the shower, glaring at the camera as the water cascades down on his head, flattening his fur.

It’s interesting to watch the beautiful animal’s pained expression as he blinks away the water.

“Day that Joo’s face became a meme #saudadinha #tbt #throwbackthursday #soueunavida,” Roberta captioned the amusing video in Spanish.

The video, which can be viewed here, has been viewed 441,000 times and received more than 34,200 likes since it was posted on December 17, 2020.

Many individuals used the comments area to express their opinions on the amusing video.

Fluffy, an Instagram user, is one of them.

With a heart-eyed emoji, miracle.stonerose commented that the little puppy “seems very mad hehehe.”

“Aw this is really cute,” said another user, Doglover 1001.

“The pain…..,” Dorito the boss said, no doubt in regard to the pet’s look.

“This is hilarious,” u up typed.

Cr8zdrgn stated that the small animal appeared to be calculating her vengeance.

Greenstonebellydance used a succession of laughing-face emojis to tag a buddy in her message, writing: “Oh my gosh.”

“Poor guy,” Alnurpradhan said.

Another video of a dog looking less-than-enthusiastic recently went popular online, this time featuring a golden retriever’s ominous glare.

The dog is seen sitting in the front seat of a silver automobile, looking friendly, in footage submitted to TikTok on June 23 by Meshally07.

The camera then turns to an older-looking golden retriever perched in the back seat, his eyes narrowed and his gaze fixed on the camera operator.

“The chances of being murdered by a Golden Retriever are minimal…. But not zero,” runs text over the video.

A video of a corgi staring intently at a man in a restaurant amused TikTok as well.

The man can be seen filming himself using his phone’s front camera in the video, which was submitted to the app by Ian Ludlow.

