The amusing viral trend “Airport Dad” sees children secretly filming their fathers in airports.

Airports may be stressful, especially if you’re a father, according to TikTok.

On the app, the hashtag #AirportDad has received 41.4 million views, with authors secretly capturing their father’s actions in airports.

The videos, of which there are many, show fathers taking authority and organizing their families in a comedic manner while traveling.

One video, shared by Irish TikToker Abbey Strong, known on the app as AbbeyIstrong1, and showing her father’s actions in an airport in Ireland, has recently gained a lot of attention.

Strong describes her father’s activities in text overlaid on the tape, saying, “Straight in the door and he’s off.” Then it’s up the escalator. Creating a sense of superiority and the demand for speed.

“A condescending wave mid explaining why Emily can’t hold her own passport,” Strong adds as the mask-wearing, middle-aged guy turns back to gesture at his two kids and wife on the escalator. Enough with the nonsense; it’s time to get back on track.”

The camera then zooms in on Strong’s sister Emily as she separates her liquids before entering the gate, and the text reads, “The silent treatment for Emily because she did not pack her liquids a week in advance.”

#airportmode #airportdad #fyp @abbeystrong1 The Home Depot’s Beat – The Home Depot’s Beat – The Home Depot’s Beat – The

The man’s daughter then records him “quadruple verifying the passports in case they’ve been stolen in the last ten seconds” while in line, before adding, “Arrived at the gate in record time after a frightening fast speed stroll.”

The clip, which can be seen here, then switches to the family seated on the spot, when the father is handed the passports of his wife and kid. Strong goes on to say that he “demanded the return of passports since only he can be trusted with such crucial documents.”

Strong’s video, which has 92,300 views since it was posted on August 30, is captioned with the hashtags “#airportmode #airportdad #fyp.”

A video posted to the app on July 18 by an account called Cailaita shows her father in organizing mode as well, and it can be seen here.

@caillaitaairport #airportdad #dadonvacation #dadsattheairport #dadsattheairport The Home Depot is a home improvement store. This is a condensed version of the information.