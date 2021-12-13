The Amazed Reaction of a Dog to Christmas Lights Is Melting Hearts Across the Internet.

Christmas is a magical season, especially when the streets are decked out in twinkling holiday lights.

However, as one photograph on Reddit suggests, it’s not just humans who love a gleaming home.

A white and gray dog stares out of a car window at some Christmas lights, which are mirrored in the body of the vehicle below, in a photograph submitted to the internet by an account called Pacmaneatsfruit.

The look of awe in the canine’s eyes as he gazes at the vividly colored decorations adds to the picture’s charm.

The amazing photo was posted by Pacmaneatsfruit with the following explanation: “We don’t have children yet, so my wife and I take our dog out to look at the lights. It’s something he adores.” The photo has received a lot of attention online, with more than 90,000 upvotes and nearly 1,000 comments.

“You can see the true surprise and wonder in the dogs eyes,” one Redditor, MrLynch1878, said.

Another user, Blueworld202, added a comment from the dog’s point of view, saying: “This is really stunning. This year, I hope my humans remembered to give Santa my list.” MightywarriorEX has shared the following: “For the first time in our husky’s 9 years of life, we set up a Christmas tree. Every night, she just sits and watches it.

"I've got a music going and a timer set for 5 p.m. to 1 a.m., and all she wants to do is sit on the couch and take it all in. It's a fantastic match for her personality. In any case, she prefers to sit under trees and stair up to the branches. She may now do so in the air conditioning!" Dietitian fromawwRareRed explained: "This is something I'd really enjoy. You are lovely individuals." CitrusC4 screamed: "What a lovely face. With the lights reflecting on the truck, this is a fantastic shot! "May all the canines of the world have such loving humans as you two," Silvercowlick said. Agent Honeydew acknowledged: "He appreciates it a lot more than my teenagers do. I miss the days when everything was magical for them. I'll have to think about buying a dog and taking it with me to look at the lights."