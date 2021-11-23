The Alps’ ‘House of Gucci’ Ski Lodge is on sale for $1.1 million.

The ski lodge in which Lady Gaga and Adam Driver filmed House of Gucci is now on the market.

The villa is located in Gressoney Saint-Jean, an Italian village tucked in the Alps in the country’s northwestern area.

In March 2020, Ridley Scott and the cast of his highly anticipated true crime drama Gressoney Saint-Jean and Gressoney La Trinitè filmed in the villa and on the hills around Gressoney Saint-Jean and Gressoney La Trinitè.

The mansion is now on the market for €990,000, or slightly over $1.1 million at the time of writing.

What distinguishes the House of Gucci’s ski lodge?

The villa is now for sale on the Italian real estate website Idealista, which allows interested purchasers to view photos of the property.

The home, which spans 1,114 square feet, contains 24 rooms in total, including bedrooms, living rooms, and a kitchen, as well as six garages.

The home, which has three stories, towering ceilings, and log cabin decor, has been dubbed a “historic residence” by the real estate business attempting to sell it.

The house sits on a 2,000-square-foot parcel of ground, and it was previously totally renovated to maintain its original appearance.

Despite the fact that the villa is only “a few minutes away” from both the town center and the ski slopes, the official advertisement for the property’s sale claims that it is only “a few minutes away.”

What role does the ski lodge play in the Gucci House?

Camille Cottin, who has appeared in the films Lady Gaga, Driver, and Call My Agent, filmed sequences with Gaga and her pals outside the villa in Gressoney Saint-Jean.

Gaga and Driver filmed important scenes in which their characters, Patrizia Reggiani and Maurizio Gucci, begin to face marital issues inside the house.

The characters are seen staying in a room within the property until Gucci begs his estranged wife to depart with their daughter Alessandra.

The film was shot in the lodge’s rooms as well as the surrounding surroundings, and Driver and Cottin also shot scenes skiing down the nearby slopes.

