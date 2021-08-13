The alleged father of Lyn May’s child was taken aback when he discovered her pregnancy on Instagram.

On Sunday, Mexican actress May, 68, startled her admirers when she announced on Instagram that she was three months pregnant with singer Markos D1’s child.

In an interview with This website, Markos, 29, alleges that the allegations caught him off guard, and that he only found out about the post when others started tagging him on Instagram.

He says he found out he was going to be a father through social media. “People started hashtagging ‘#MarkosD1Baby’ when she tweeted [her announcement].”

May made headlines on Sunday when she uploaded a series of images of herself in Markos’ arms with the caption in Spanish: “I am extremely delighted to announce that I am 3 months pregnant and @markosd1official is very thrilled that he will be a dad.”

Markos, whose real name is Marcos Hernandez, claims that he and May could only have conceived the child during a drunken one-night fling earlier this summer, which also happened to be the last time they communicated.

He explains, “We never had a true connection.” “It was strange to me because I had gone to Mexico to the Pepsi Center for an event to which we had been invited. We had a drink. I had had so much alcohol that I have no recollection of what transpired that evening. It was completely insane.

“And then, as I already stated, she never said anything to me. I was just getting [messages]on Instagram saying things like, ‘Happy that you’re going to be a parent,’ and it was crazy.”

Markos claims he would never have discussed their affair if it hadn’t been for the Instagram photo, telling This website: “I didn’t say anything to anyone, and I don’t think she ever mentioned it to anyone.” That’s why seeing that post was a bit of a shock.”

Markos acknowledges he has “no idea” why May would not have addressed her news with him before disclosing it to the world.

"I suppose she probably felt that would be a surprise for me," he continued. "Or, if she's expecting a child, she might."