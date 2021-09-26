The All-Time Most-Watched Lifetime Movies

Some armchair reviewers dismiss lifetime original films as cheap and melodramatic, despite the fact that others have received Emmy nominations and critical acclaim.

One thing is certain: they have us tuned in.

Since Memories of a Murder debuted in 1990, the channel has produced hundreds of films, ranging from true crime stories ripped from the headlines to tearjerkers that will have you reaching for tissues to celebrity biopics.

Here are some of the most well-known films of all time.

Jessica Savitch’s Almost Golden Story (7.1 million)

In 1995, this dramatization of the biography Almost Golden: Jessica Savitch and the Selling of Television News became Lifetime’s most-watched original film.

Sela Ward stars as an NBC news anchor in the film, which follows her ascent through the ranks, her off-screen drug usage, and her tragic drowning death in 1983.

Over 25 years later, the telecast has yet to be surpassed.

Life Isn’t a Fairy Tale, According to Fantasia Barrino (6.6 million)

In this 2006 Lifetime smash, American Idol winner Fantasia Barrino played herself, based on the book Life Is Not a Fairy Tale.

The biography, which followed Fantasia’s struggles with self-esteem, sexual assault, teen pregnancy, and faith, drew 6.6 million viewers.

In addition to Viola Davis, Loretta Devine, and Kadeem Hardison, the cast included Viola Davis, Loretta Devine, and Kadeem Hardison.

Steel Magnolias is a film about a woman who is (6.5 million)

Queen Latifah, Jill Scott, Phylicia Rashd, Alfre Woodard, and Condola Rashd star in this adaptation of the 1989 film of the same name, which features an all-Black American ensemble.

The film, which was based on a play by Robert Harling written in 1987, is about a group of women in a small-town southern community and how they deal with the death of one of their own.

Steel Magnolias was a critical and commercial success, as well as being the third most watched Lifetime original film.

The Attic’s Flowers (6.1 million)

The second version of V. C. Andrews’ 1979 novel of the same name, which has terrified countless young readers, was created by Lifetime.

When their mother (Heather Graham) returns to her estranged family after her husband’s death, Olivia, played by Ellen Burstyn, sends her grandkids to live in the attic.

In this film, Kiernan Shipka (Mad Men) and Mason Dye (Teen Wolf) play siblings Cathy and Chris. This is a condensed version of the information.