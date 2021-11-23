The All-Time Greatest ‘New Girl’ Thanksgiving Episodes

It’s Thanksgiving, which is perhaps the best time of the year for New Girl fans. Jess (Zooey Deschanel), Schmidt (Max Greenberg), Cece (Hannah Simone), Winston (LaMorne Morris), and Nick (Jake Johnson) understood how to celebrate Thanksgiving to the point where five episodes out of the show’s seven seasons were devoted to it.

The top New Girl Thanksgiving episodes of all time have been ranked by Washington Newsday and are now available to stream and download on Netflix.

1. “Thanksgiving” (Season 1, Episode 6)

As the best New Girl episode of all time, the original Thanksgiving episode takes the top slot.

Jess, a newcomer to the loft, tries to throw a Thanksgiving party against her roommates’ wishes for their customary “Dudes-giving.”

When Jess admits she doesn’t know how to cook and the turkey is still frozen, the situation is doomed from the start.

In a last-ditch effort to defrost the turkey before Thanksgiving, the gang puts it in the dryer, which causes it to catch fire.

Despite the chaos, “Thanksgiving” establishes the show’s two major romantic arcs, Nick and Jess and Schmidt and Cece, suggesting that Jess’ party idea was not so bad after all.

2. “Thanksgiving IV,” Season 4, Episode 9

In Season 4, Episode 9, Schmidt declares the fourth Thursday in November “Bangs-giving,” combining Thanksgiving with Valentine’s Day.

Instead of spending the holiday with their families, the gang decides to spend it with each other and a stranger who would be their date for the evening, with the exception of Nick, who invites his new park friend Tran as his date.

Coach (Damon Wayans Jr.), Winston, and Nick’s dates seem to work out after the terrible discomfort, and Jess chooses to follow her heart and tell her colleague Ryan (Julian Morris) her genuine emotions.

What’s even better about Bangs-giving/Thanksgiving is that Schmidt and Cece’s dates were a complete fiasco, proving that they still have each other.

3. “Parents” (Season 2, Episode 8)

