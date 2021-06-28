The All-Star Cast Discusses Working With Steven Soderbergh During a Pandemic in “No Sudden Move”

Steven Soderbergh, the prolific hitmaker, is back with a new film premiering exclusively on HBO Max this week.

No Sudden Move will be available on the streaming service on Thursday, July 1, 2021, with a strong ensemble cast, an interweaving plot that keeps you guessing, and a suspenseful story that will keep you on the edge of your seat until the credits rollâ€”all of the tropes we’ve come to expect from a Soderbergh film.

In this 1950s Detroit-based thriller, Don Cheadle, Benicio del Toro, Ray Liotta, David Harbour, Bill Duke, and Brendan Fraser feature as mobsters. Each of them described their experience working on this movie with the renowned filmmaker to This Website.

The ‘Soderbergh Club’ is made up of members from all around the world.

Many of the actors in this picture had already worked with Soderbergh, some on many occasions. Cheadle feels it’s a fair assumption that he’s a member of the Soderbergh Club. “I didn’t get a card or anything, not even a fruit basket,” he continued, “but it’s fantastic to know that he thinks we’re worthy partners in crime.”

Cheadle and del Toro portray small-time crooks Curt Goynes and Ronald Russo, respectively, and headline the massive ensemble cast. When the job they were recruited for goes wrong, the two create an uneasy friendship.

Out of Sight, directed by Soderbergh, was Cheadle’s first film. Del Toro teamed up with Soderbergh and Del Toro to star in the 2000 film Traffic, for which he received an Oscar for Best Actor in a Supporting Role and Soderbergh won Best Director.

“If anything, he’s gotten sharper and faster,” del Toro said, comparing his initial experience working with Soderbergh to working with him on No Sudden Move. He’s become more efficient at making decisions. He knows his instrument. He’s more efficient.

“We were doing a movie during the pandemic so he was also in charge of organizing the bubble to make sure no one got sick and he was extremely successful, no one got sick. We were able to start and finish the movie with no delays. That was amazing.”

Filming No Sudden Move during a pandemic

Production for No Sudden Move was delayed due to the pandemic but finally got started in September 2020. This is a brief summary.