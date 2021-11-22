The All-Female Reboot had a better opening weekend than ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife.’

The all-female Ghostbusters reboot from 2016 became one of the year’s most divisive films, with some online fans launching a sexism-fueled fight against the Melissa McCarthy comedy. That film was likewise widely regarded as a flop, due to high promotion costs that prevented it from breaking even.

Despite this, the math is straightforward: Ghostbusters: Afterlife, the 2021 all-kids reboot, had a stronger opening weekend than the 2016 film.

Let’s have a look at the math (numbers courtesy Box Office Mojo). The film was released in the United States on July 15, 2016, and grossed a little over $46 million in its first weekend, as well as $19.1 million in three significant international regions (the U.K., Australia and Brazil). In 2016 dollars, that’s $65.1 million, or $75 million adjusted for inflation.

In comparison, Ghostbusters: Afterlife earned a total of $60 million from domestic and overseas sales of $44 million and $16 million, respectively. This is true in a wider range of theaters as well: Afterlife premiered in 4,315 theaters, compared to 3,963 for Ghostbusters (2016). Of course, the 2016 version didn’t have to contend with a global pandemic, which has lowered theater attendance, and we just have an estimate for Afterlife’s opening weekend right now.

Unless there was a major accounting error, Ghostbusters (2016) made more money in fewer theaters in its opening weekend than the 2021 revival.

In reality, the 2016 Ghostbusters had the best opening weekend of any previous Ghostbusters film. It outperformed the 1984 original, which grossed $13.6 million domestically ($36.1 million adjusted for inflation), as well as Ghostbusters II, which grossed $65.7 million adjusted for inflation in its debut weekend ($29.5 million in 1989 dollars).

The 2016 Ghostbusters garnered a positive response from critics. On Rotten Tomatoes, the film now has a 62 percent rating, compared to Afterlife’s 62 percent. (In case you’re curious, Ghostbusters [1984] has a 97 percent approval rating, whereas Ghostbusters II has a 53 percent approval rating.)

Why, if the 2016 version had a better opening weekend than the 2021, was the former considered a letdown while the latter was hailed as a triumph? There could be some misogyny at work here, in addition to the racism that was witnessed.