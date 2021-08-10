The All Day Jogger from Public Rec combines sleek style with casual comfort.

Denim is one of my favorite fabrics. I wear denim pants and shorts all year, even though I reside in Austin, Texas, where the summer heat reaches “I know how a marshmallow over a blaze feels” levels.

Due to Public Rec’s All Day Jogger, something was suddenly challenging my loyalty. I couldn’t envision the actual joggers matching the sleek and flattering look of the photographs when I first viewed them online. And I wasn’t sure I’d feel at ease lounging in the same joggers that I’d wear to the workplace or to dinner with friends? Surprisingly, I did. And dammed if that didn’t make me seem nice in the process.

“Those are fantastic. You have a fantastic appearance. AMAZING!” That was Judy’s reaction when she saw me in the olive-green joggers for the first time. What a boost to one’s ego. Judy’s reaction verified my suspicions that they had toned down my appearance. They come in a variety of colors, including Black, Vintage Navy, and Maroon, which I have.

You’re probably aware that synthetic nylon repels water while also trapping heat and sweat. These joggers didn’t feel restrictive or hot at all. But, to be fair, these joggers were worn on a 75-degree Austin day. Despite this, the 88 percent nylon and 12 percent Spandex kept me cool. Would they be as comfortable if I wore them on an August day with temperatures in the 90s? I’m not certain. But I’d want to give it a shot.

Why? Easy. First, they look excellent on me, thanks to the slimming cut that emphasizes the legs and backside, possibly due to the high-rise waist. The cuffs also contribute to the overall design. I was scared the cuffed hem would remind me of low-end 1960s sweatpants with circulation-stopping elastic around the ankles before the joggers arrived. That is not the case.

These joggers have flat cuffs that are tight enough to allow the pant legs to taper subtly but loose enough to be comfortable. One of the small side pockets has a mesh “media” pocket that protects your phone from moisture and extends the life of the pocket. Those pockets were fashioned to lay flat, giving to the overall streamlined appearance. These are ideal for working out, running errands, or eating lunch out. They aren’t hefty, but they do provide full coverage.

Denim is still one of my favorite fabrics. These All Day Joggers, on the other hand, give me. This is a condensed version of the information.