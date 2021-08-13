The Alabama Children’s Hospital is treating a record number of children with COVID, including five who are on ventilators.

As a torrent of youngsters enter its doors with severe cases of the virus, the Children’s Hospital of Alabama issued desperate calls this week for parents to inoculate children ages 12 and above against COVID-19 and mask those younger.

According to a statement made Thursday by one of the country’s top pediatric medical centers, 22 COVID positive inpatients are being treated there, with five of them on ventilators. Previously, their highest COVID census was only 13 in January.

“This significant increase is attributable to the Delta variant’s widespread population distribution, which is affecting younger people, including youngsters. The threat to Alabamians is grave, according to the hospital.

“Children’s strongly encourages the community to assist us in protecting the most vulnerable in our state by [vaccinating children 12 and up, masking, and social distance]and by following current CDC COVID recommendations, such as hand washing, hand sanitizer, and staying home if you are sick.”

In recent weeks, the number of COVID positive patients treated at Children’s of Alabama has risen dramatically. We are currently treating 22 COVID positive inpatients, 5 of whom are on ventilators, as of August 12, 2021. Visit https://t.co/ZQCVb8SeOc for more information, or follow @vB82cyK1Mr on Twitter.

12 August 2021 — ChildrensAL (@ChildrensAL)

Dr. David Kimberlin, co-director of the University of Alabama at Birmingham and Children’s of Alabama’s Division of Pediatric Infectious Diseases, pleaded with the public to take the virus seriously in a press conference on Tuesday, especially as schools prepare to welcome back students en masse for the first time since the pandemic began.

Across the country, school districts are contending with political divisions over the use of masks in schools, particularly in Republican-led states that have banned mask mandates. While Alabama state health experts advise children to wear masks, some local legislators, such as District 3 State Representative Andrew Sorrell, are proposing legislation that contradicts those recommendations.

Sorrell told local television station WHNT, “I’m simply trying to be pro-freedom; that’s truly what this is about.” “I don’t see everyone in school under the age of 12 contracting coronavirus; I just don’t see it happening, and I don’t think the masks are particularly successful at preventing it. We were wearing masks. This is a condensed version of the information.