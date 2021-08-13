The Ages of the ‘Grace and Frankie’ Cast: How Old Are the Netflix Comedy’s Stars?

Grace and Frankie are a couple. Season 7 is, unfortunately, the comedy-final drama’s season. On Friday, August 14, fans were treated to the first four episodes of the final season, with the remaining 12 episodes set to air in 2022. The comedy has been on the air since 2015, and it has always starred award-winning actors Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin.

It’s maybe unsurprising that Grace and Frankie’s cast and characters are so close in age. Marta Kauffman and Howard J. Morris, the program’s co-creators and showrunners, said in a statement announcing the show’s seventh and final season, “It’s amazing and oddly fitting that our show about the obstacles, as well as the beauty and dignity of age, will be the oldest show on Netflix.” So, how old are the Grace and Frankie stars? This webpage has all of the information you require.

Ages of the ‘Grace and Frankie’ Cast

Grace Hanson is played by Jane Fonda.

Grace Hanson, a no-nonsense cosmetics mogul and Frankie’s (Lily Tomlin) best friend, is played by Jane Fonda.

She remarried Nick Skolka ( Peter Gallagher) in season 5, when he was just 53 years old. Grace is 80 years old at the time, putting him 27 years her junior.

Grace was introduced to Nick’s mother, who is also in her 80s, in the fifth season, which addressed the age gap.

Grace claimed to have been born on November 9, 1943, four years after she was born on November 9, 1939.

Fonda is similar to her character’s age in real life. Her birthday is December 21, 1937, and she is 83 years old.

Frances “Frankie” Bergstein is played by Lily Tomlin.

Lily Tomlin is almost a decade older than her role, at 81 years old.

Frankie is 74 years old in Grace and Frankie, making her younger than her best friend Grace.

Frankie is a painter, far more artistic and spiritual than Grace, her best friend.

She is the adoptive mother of Bud and Coyote, the grandmother of Faith, and the ex-husband of Sol (Sam Waterston).

Sol Bergstein is played by Sam Waterston.

Frankie’s ex-husband Sol, a former divorce lawyer and LGBT rights activist, is played by Sam Waterston.

He and Frankie were married for 40 years, but he was in love with another man named Robert for 20 of those years (Martin Sheen).

Sol and Robert got married by the end of the first season.

