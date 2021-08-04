The Ages of the ‘Gossip Girl’ Reboot Cast: How Old Are the Stars of the ‘Gossip Girl’ Reboot?

The Gossip Girl remake is in full swing, with new episodes playing on HBO Max every Thursday. Unfortunately, none of the original cast members have yet to appear in the revamped series, leaving a new generation of Upper East Siders to suffer Gossip Girl’s wrath.

The majority of the primary characters in Gossip Girl are students at Constance Billiard High, just as in the first series, navigating teenage life while also dealing with all the eponymous Gossip Girl has to hurl at them. Even though they spend their evenings sipping martinis, frequent New York nightclubs, and are no strangers to sex and drugs, they are portrayed as 14 to 16 year olds in the reboot. What is the average age of the cast of the Gossip Girl reboot? This webpage has all of the information you require.

The majority of the cast was in their early 20s when their characters were in their early teens in the original series, therefore there were some greater age gaps.

Ed Westwick, for example, was 20 when he first portrayed Chuck Buss, Penn Badgley was 21 when he initially played Dan, and Chace Crawford, who played Nate, was the oldest actor at 22.

When the first season of Gossip Girl premiered, Blake Lively was 20 and Leighton Meester, who played 16-year-old Blair Waldorf, was 17.

Taylor Momsen, who was 14 when she started playing Jenny Humphrey, was the youngest member of the group.

By the time Gossip Girl finished in 2012, the majority of the actors had reached their 30s.

Surprisingly, the actors of the sitcom and the characters in the Gossip Girl revival are not that dissimilar in age.

Whitney Peak in the role of Zoya Lott

Whitey Peak, who is only 18 years old, is one of Gossip Girl’s newest cast members.

Peak’s birthday is January 28th, and she was born in the year 2003.

She is approximately four years older than her character Zoya, who is a freshman and celebrated her 15th birthday in episode 4 of Gossip Girl, despite the fact that she is still a teenager.

Audrey Hope is played by Emily Alyn Lind.

In Gossip Girl, Emily Alyn Lind portrays Audrey Hope, a more mature-than-her-years character.

Audrey, 17, has been spotted dealing with her mother’s mental breakdown and appears to have a relatively lonely and self-sufficient household thus far. This is a condensed version of the information.