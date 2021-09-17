The advice of a high school football coach to a player who wanted to quit has gone viral.

With over 1.4 million views on Twitter, a video of a high school football coach’s advice to a player who wanted to resign has gone viral.

On September 16, head football coach Kurt Hines of Coronado High School in California broadcast a video stating that the athlete had come to see him.

“I just had a young man come in and quit—and I couldn’t be happier,” he began. This young man has been fighting all season to get to practice and commit. He never seemed joyful. There’s something going on with [him].

“He came in with everything clean, shook my hand, and I told him to sit down for a minute.’ He began by describing his family’s history as a football family. ‘My father and brother have always adored it.’ ‘Do you love it?’ I questioned when I came to a halt.

After that, the player looked at Hines and exhaled a sigh of relief before saying, “No.”

“I saw his whole demeanor change,” Hines said after telling the boy he was proud of him. He had a grin on his face from ear to ear. ‘You’re doing the right thing,’ I told her.

“Not everyone is cut out for football. I couldn’t be more pleased. Coaches, if your players want to be great, you must back them. Support them equally if they want to be excellent at something other than football.”

I just had a young man walk in and quit right before practice, and I couldn't be happier!

September 15, 2021 — Coach Hines (@CoachKurtHines)

The video, which can be viewed here, has received over 56,000 likes and more than 5,000 retweets.

There have been hundreds of comments on the video, with some Twitter users criticizing Hines’ attitude.

“What did he do in its place?” wrote Ray Sullivan, a coach at Kirtland High School in Ohio. Being a member of a team, acquiring work ethic, and learning life lessons is more than just resigning if he is doing nothing.

“Quitting is the simplest thing in the world to do. Even if the affection isn’t there, I believe that being a part of anything is better.”

"I left twice, the first before my senior year of high school, but a fantastic coach talked me out of it."