The Adorable Reason for Her Puppy’s Wet Hair is Revealed by a Woman

When a woman returned home to discover her puppy had a wet head, she turned to her video camera to figure out why.

A clip on Dog Cam of Hannah’s golden retriever puppy asleep in a cage was submitted on TikTok by a pet owner identified as Hannah, known on the app as hannahestes_.

“When I arrived home, I was really baffled why my puppy’s head was wet, then I hopped on my puppy cam and saw this,” the text placed beside the footage reads.

The little puppy is resting in his cage, which holds his bed and water bowl, in the video.

The puppy then stirs slightly before returning to his original position, his entire head submerged in the bowl of water.

In the heart-stopping clip, the animal is jolted awake and raises his head erect.

“Little morning dip #goldenretriever #goldenretrieverlife #goldenretrieverpuppy #puppy #waterdog #fyp #puppymom #WelcomeBack,” Hannah captioned the sweet footage of her pet.

The adorable video, which you can watch here, was posted on August 1 and has already received over 2.2 million views and 380,400 likes.

Many people flocked to the comments section to express their reactions to the amusing video.

Vivian, a TikTok user, remarked, “This made my day.”

“When my dog was a puppy, he LOVED laying with his head in the water bowl!” wrote another user, pyscoheather. With at least one ear under the water, he wrapped himself around it!”

“My golden used to lie with his paws in his water dish and didn’t seem to mind,” Maggi Christine explained.

“It’s like he decided halfway through that he liked it and went all the way so cute!!!!!,” Chelles remarked.

“And now I’m washing tea off my iPad because I just spewed it everywhere,” Reddrum730 revealed.

“How do you have a good puppy?” Charcharbinxxxxx inquired. “Mine couldn’t have anything in the crate since she was too crazy lol.”

“That’s really cute,” Eli Brusseau exclaimed, “he didn’t notice till it soaked through his fluff.”

“Mom, come home,” Charlene wrote from the perspective of the pet. I’m sweating profusely and have a fever,” says the narrator. This is a condensed version of the information.