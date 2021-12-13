The Adorable Reaction of a Toddler to Seeing a Dog for the First Time Has Gone Viral.

Wouldn’t it be wonderful to observe the world through the eyes of a toddler? Everything would be so fascinating and new.

Fortunately, we can witness this excitement ourselves by watching children try new things.

An account called Elihuslen published one such moment on TikTok, recording the moment a 14-month-old met a dog for the first time—and the internet found it adorable.

The tiny child can be seen strolling up to a giant fluffy dog who is being kept on a leash in the video, which has received over 1.4 million views.

The child, who is dressed stylishly in a denim jacket and a mustard-colored beanie hat, is taken aback when he sees the pet and begins jumping up and down and clapping his hands in delight.

The animal then goes down on his stomach in front of the youngster, and the toddler does the same, tenderly staring his new companion in the eyes.

Overwhelmed, he rises to his feet and begins dancing and clapping joyfully. When the toddler tries to touch the dog’s face, the fluffy canine leaps to his feet and tries to kiss him, leading the child to flee excitedly.

“14 month old witnessing a dog for the first time,” reads the text overlaid on the video, which can be viewed here.

#dog #doglover #baby #babyboy #2019 #cute #cutebaby @elihuslen Since it was shared on December 3, the poignant moment has gotten a lot of attention online, with over 228,100 likes and approximately 9,260 shares.

Many people also flocked to the comments section to express their feelings on the touching video.

“32 yo [32-year-old] watching a puppy for the millionth time… same my boyfriend,” wrote one TikTok user, Jessie Mae.

“Honestly, I get it,” actor Kevin Bacon typed beneath the video.

"Love it!" said another user, Nancymeyer987. And the baby sinks to the level of the dogs. He has a genuine instinct for what helps a dog feel at ease." "Did he honestly simply let the dog smell his hand first?!?" Effie Kouhai wondered. IS HE GOING TO BE THE NEXT DOG WHISPERER?" "I adore the way dogs and kids understand each other," DC said. "You need a dog for this sweet," AM gushed.