The Adorable Reaction of a Toddler to Doing Her Own Eyebrows Goes Viral: ‘What Did I Do!?’

On social media, a video of a toddler’s amusing reaction to her first attempt at applying makeup to her brows has gone viral.

The video was first shared on Twitter by nicspalate1, and it has already received over 760,000 views, 11,200 retweets, and 59,400 likes.

Camifrobabe originally submitted it on TikTok, where the super-cute video has been seen over 1.2 million times.

A little toddler is shown in the video with a unique set of brows that look to be the consequence of her using a liquid eyeliner pen on the afflicted area.

Anyone who has dabbled in makeup and encountered comparable disasters when they first tried it out would recognize this scenario.

“Tell Mama what you did to your brows,” she says. enquires a woman filming off-camera. The child responds, “I did it all by myself.”

“I’m sorry,” the young girl says a few seconds later. Her mother responds, “You don’t have to apologize.” “Do you think it’s good?” “Yeah, I’m going to look in the mirror,” the toddler responds. After a few more seconds of back-and-forth between mother and daughter, the toddler tells her mother she’s “going over there” to check out the results in the mirror.

Her mother closes up on her to get a good shot of her reaction, and she does not disappoint.

“What did I do!?!?” the visibly astonished child asks as she quickly surveys the products of her labor. In the background, her mother can be heard quietly laughing.

“Impossible!” shouts the small child, as her mother bursts out laughing.

The child, unimpressed by her mother’s reaction, turns to her and says, “You are a nasty bird!” You can see the entire video here.

Failure of the brows!! WHAT ON EARTH DID I DO?!