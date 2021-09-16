The Adorable Reaction of a Little Boy to Disney Princesses has been viewed over 30 million times.

A video documenting a young boy’s reaction to a parade of Disney princesses brilliantly captures the simplicity of childhood.

The young youngster can be seen waving and tipping his hat to each of the passing figures in the video submitted to TikTok by vanessaguedert.

Every passing princess returns the favor, remaining in character to curtsy for the amazed admirer, impressed by his flawless manners.

The title for the video reads, “Disney’s genuine prince!” Three princesses dressed as Snow White, Princess Aurora from Sleeping Beauty, and Princess Merida from Brave are seen nodding their hats to the boy.

The animation has no speech and is excellently soundtracked by Christina Perri’s “A Thousand Years,” which serves as a superb presentation of Disney’s enduring attraction to children. The video can be seen here.

On TikTok, the video has received over 6.1 million likes and has been seen over 31 million times.

The boy’s adorable reaction to seeing some of his favorite Disney characters in real life was captured on film at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, just outside the Country Bear Jamboree.

Kareem and Fifi wrote, “What a gentlemen.” Wendy Cevallos936 stated, “I’m crying.” elizabeth mrs said, “Awwwww.” “I’m sure none of the princesses expected it from such a diminutive gentleman.”

Berlioz wrote, “I thought I was being a little cry baby for crying, but everyone else is crying as well.” “The princesses’ reactions are incredible!” Megan Knutson expressed her thoughts. “It only goes to show how uncharacteristically nice your little kid is.”

“I watch this and cry thinking about my small boy,” Morganne Justice said, “but if I took him to Disney, he would torment everyone and set the park on fire.”

@vanessaguedert

The true prince of Disney! a thousand years (lullaby) – Christina Perri #disney #disneyprincess #disneytiktok #disneyworld #princess #disneyprince #prince #foryou

The best reaction, in my opinion, came from Disney itself, who commented on the video via the Disney Parks account, saying: “Oh my goodness. A prince in the making! This is very cute.”

“OMG!!!!” exclaimed original poster vanessaguedert in response to the comment. Thank you a lot.”

Vanessa Guedert, who lives with her family, appears to have posted the video. This is a condensed version of the information.