The Adorable Reaction of a Dog When a Cat Comes Over for a Cuddle Has Gone Viral.

A heartwarming video of a cat and dog sharing an extremely sweet snuggle has surfaced.

A ginger cat can be seen getting up from one side of a couch and attempting to snuggle up to a sleeping canine reclining on the other end in a video shared to Reddit by elphaba16.

The cat had no qualms about softly pawing against the dog’s back and rubbing herself affectionately against the sleeping doggie to wake him up from his slumber.

Friend, why are you so far away? fromaww The drowsy canine adjusts his posture to enable the cat snuggle in beside him for a well-deserved doze together, but it’s the dog’s reaction to her approaches that actually makes the clip something unique.

On Reddit, the video has received over 47,000 upvotes, with cat and dog lovers both gushing over the animal pair’s adorable connection.

“I adore it when cats and their canine companions are roughly the same size. “But I still think they’re little enough that I can go sit on them without bothering them,” Radiant Health3841 added.

I also know noting wrote, “This encompasses what I adore about animals.” “There’s no shame in cuddling with someone who loves you.” They don’t give a damn about personal space and rush up to snuggle.” “So serene,” Mlforgame03 commented. “What a lovely time,” agrees FreakyDeakyFuture, “such pure love.” SerlingFan389 replied, “My heart just exploded,” while Shastta-25 said it all with a simple “Awwwz.” The video was first shared on Instagram by the account ginger cat and vizslas, which follows Kelvin and Joule, a ginger cat and a Vizsla “lookalike” dog. Kelvin and Joule were adopted by their owner, Brenna Eckert.

“Before we adopted them, the animal shelters had given each of them a temporary name,” she told The Dodo. “Socks was Kelvin’s shelter name, while Sandals was Joule’s shelter name. “How ironic that socks and sandals go so well together!” After installing security cameras to keep a watch on the duo while she was at work, Eckert found their love for cuddling up together.

She told the news site, “We observed Kelvin and Joule were laying on the couch together virtually every day.” “I shifted the camera to get a better look at. This is a condensed version of the information.