The Adorable Guilty Reaction of a Husky to Chewing a Door in Half has been seen over 10 million times.

Because of his guilt-stricken reaction to being discovered, a husky who pulled a door to shreds and left a trail of damage running through his owner’s house has left dog lovers in stitches.

The horrifying level of Tovarish’s harm while his human companion slept is captured for everyone to see in a video submitted to TikTok by TheMadRussian.

The video, which can be seen here, has had over 10 million views as of this writing. Tovarish’s owner begins the video by introducing his two other, more well-behaved dogs, a rescue husky and a German Shepherd.

As he leads viewers down a corridor in his home, the mayhem begins. Suddenly, broken parts of plaster and other debris, as well as chewed up dog toys and other odd bits of material, litter the carpet.

Worse is waiting just around the corner, as he approaches the room where Tovarish was supposed to be resting. It quickly becomes clear that this husky hasn’t been sleeping much lately.

Not only has the carpet and parts of the floor beneath it been ripped up, but the lower half of the room’s door has also been ripped apart, with several pieces dangling from what’s left.

“They told me to get a husky,” says the dog owner. “They said, ‘It’ll be fun.’ ” “I’ve never wanted to murder a dog [this much]in my entire life,” he can be heard saying, clearly angered by the damage done. The clip comes to a close when the pet owner decides to go on the hunt for the perpetrator. “Where are you, Tovarish?” he asks as he turns a corner and sees the husky hiding in the corner, clearly aware of his predicament.

The dog’s sorrow is evident, as they are unable to meet their owner’s eyes, with the man on the camera remarking that the canine is acting “guilty.”

