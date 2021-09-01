The actress who plays Meghan Markle in the Lifetime film wanted to avoid the term “tabloid cartoon.”

The actress who plays Meghan Markle in a new Lifetime film says she wanted to “approach it with care,” with filming beginning just two months after the shocking Oprah Winfrey interview.

Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace, starring Sydney Morton as the Duchess of Sussex, premieres on Lifetime on Labor Day, Monday, September 6 at 8 p.m.

While the project was launched last year, it was only given the green light in March, the same month Meghan revealed that an anonymous royal had expressed concern over her child’s skin color.

In January 2019, the duchess also admitted to feeling suicidal as a result of bad news attention.

“Because Meghan is a living breathing person, and I’m playing her pretty much right now in her life, I definitely felt a need to be respectful and extremely grounded, and to make her a three-dimensional person and not represent her as this tabloid cartoon,” Morton told This website.

“I believe it’s a different thing when you’re playing someone who is living and experiencing things in real time,” she says.

During a period of quarantine prior to production, Morton used Meghan’s huge back archive of public appearances, speeches, and her playing career in Suits to acquire a sense of her topic.

“The news was literally coming out as we were filming,” Morton told this website. It’s unusual to be filming something in what appears to be real time. Perhaps we’ve gotten the inside scoop.

“A few weeks following the Oprah interview, the audition announcements were made. We were in Vancouver three weeks later, so things moved quickly.”

The dramatic CBS tell-all in which the pair sparked a tidal wave of global headlines and a strong debate about racism and the monarchy is recreated in Lifetime’s third episode of Harry and Meghan’s story.

Some of their lines are taken directly from everyday life, while others are overly dramatized.

The Me You Can’t See, Prince Harry’s mental health docuseries, aired on Apple TV the same month filming began, alleging “complete neglect” from the royals over their pleas for help dealing with the media.

For Morton, who claims she has friends and colleagues within the group, it was a homecoming. This is a condensed version of the information.