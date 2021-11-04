The ABC Special’s ‘Queen Family Singalong’ Lineup: All the Stars and All the Songs

This November, Queen fans will commemorate two significant milestones. Not only is the band celebrating its 50th anniversary, but it’s also the 30th anniversary of the death of Freddie Mercury, the band’s renowned leader.

ABC is presenting the newest of its “Singalong” specials to classic songs including “We Will Rock You,” “Somebody to Love,” and “We Are The Champions” to memorialize the former and celebrate the latter.

On Thursday, November 4, at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT, ABC will broadcast The Queen Family Singalong. “Friends and family from throughout the country are invited to gather in their living rooms, crank up the volume, and rock out for an hour of killer Queen tunes, performed by musical talents the whole family knows and loves,” according to the ABC synopsis. Who are the musicians who make up this group? Without Adam Lambert, the American Idol runner-up who has been working with Queen since 2009, no Queen celebration would be complete. Fall Out Boy, Pentatonix, and OneRepublic are among the other performers.

Plus, ABC couldn’t say no to a little cross-promotion. Miss Piggy, a character owned by Disney, which owns ABC, is performing, as is current Dancing with the Stars judge Derek Hough and contestant Jojo Siwa. The Lion King and Aladdin, two of the Mouse House’s two Broadway plays, will also be appearing.

The Disney Family Singalong, The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II, and The Disney Holiday Singalong are all distributed by Disney, which may explain why ABC decided to pay tribute to the band after doing The Disney Family Singalong, The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II, and The Disney Holiday Singalong. What family doesn’t enjoy a little corporate synergy singing? Singalong with the Queen Family The following artists have been announced so far by ABC: “The Show Must Go On” by Adam Lambert “Killer Queen” by Alessia Cara “Another One Bites the Dust” by Derek Hough and Alexander Jean “Under Pressure” by Fall Out Boy “Crazy Little Thing Called Love” by Jimmie Allen and Miss Piggy “We Will Rock You” by JoJo Siwa and Orianthi “We Are the Champions” by OneRepublic “Somebody to Love” by Pentatonix The Lion is a mythical creature. This is a condensed version of the information.