The ABC Special ‘The Facts of Life’ Live Release Date, Cast, and Plot: Everything We Know

The Facts of Life, a classic 1980s sitcom, is the next show to air on ABC’s “Live in Front of a Studio Audience” series. Jimmy Kimmel and Norman Lear, the show’s producers and hosts, have enlisted Jennifer Aniston, Gabrielle Union, and Allison Tolman to join the cast.

The Washington Newsday has all the details on the live adaptation of The Facts of Life, including the premiere date, cast, narrative, and other details.

When will The Facts of Life be broadcast on ABC?

Fans of Jimmy Kimmel and Norman Lear’s Live in Front of a Studio Audience series should rejoice.

The live reenactment of The Facts of Life will air on ABC on Tuesday, December 7 at 8 p.m.

The ABC Network and ABC.com are both good places to view The Facts of Live. Alternatively, Hulu will begin streaming Live With a Studio Audience: The Facts of Life and Diff’rent Strokes on Wednesday, December 8.

Following The Facts of Life, the previously planned remake of Diff’rent Strokes, which aired from 1978 to 1986, will premiere.

Mr. Drummond will be played by John Lithgow, and Arnold will be played by Kevin Hart.

What Facts of Life episodes will be re-enacted?

The Facts of Life was a spin-off of the popular series Diff’rent Strokes, created by Dick Clair and Jenna McMahon.

Edna Garret (played by Edna Rae), a former housekeeper on Diff’rent Strokes who became the housemother and subsequently nutritionist of an all-girls private school in New York, was the focus of the series.

Lisa Welchel, Kim Fields, Mindy Cohn, and Nancy McKeon featured in the sitcom, which ran for nine seasons from 1979 to 1988.

The star-studded cast will bring original episodes of The Facts of Life to life in a 2021 reenactment on “Live in Front of a Studio Audience.” There will also be reenactments of scenes from The Facts of Life’s sibling show, Diff’rent Strokes.

Unfortunately, the episodes that will be included in the live reenactment have yet to be determined. ABC has been contacted by Washington Newsday for comment.

Who Makes an Appearance in Facts of Life?

Jennifer Aniston, best known for her role as Blair in Friends, will play the rich girl in The Facts of Life.

American singer, songwriter, author, and life was cast as the original Blair. This is a condensed version of the information.