The 9/11 Documentary That Has Never Been Seen on American TV.

Adam Curtis’ 9/11 documentary has never aired on American television.

The British filmmaker’s 2004 series of three current history documentaries, The Power of Nightmares: The Rise of the Politics of Fear, focuses on the exploitation of fear for political benefit.

Curtis claims in the documentary that the “threat” that underpins the War on Terror is primarily a “fiction.”

He called it a “dark delusion” that politicians have “exaggerated and perverted.”

The films aim to discover how and why that fantasy was established, as well as who benefits from it in the end.

Two organizations are at the center of the investigation: American neo-conservatives and militant Islamists.

Both groups, according to Curtis, are “idealists developed out of the framing of the liberal desire to make a better world.”

Both, he claims, have contributed to “today’s nightmarish picture of a secret organized evil that threatens the worldâ€”a myth that politicians discovered and used to reclaim their power and control.

In a contextual analysis of the War on Terror, Curtis analyzes the emergence of both groups and movements, drawing parallels between them and their beginnings.

The three-part docuseries was released in 2004 and screened at Cannes in 2005, exactly four years after the September 11 attacks in New York. It premiered on the BBC in the United Kingdom and was later broadcast in Canada and Australia.

Curtis predicted that it would not be broadcast on television in the still traumatized United States at the time.

In a 2005 interview with The Guardian, Curtis remarked of American reluctance to screen the film, “Something extraordinary has happened to American TV since September 11.”

“A senior executive from one of the major networks, who asked to remain anonymous, told me there was no way they could show it. ‘Who are you to say this?’ he asked. ‘We’d be murdered if we put this out,’ he added afterwards.

“When I was in New York, I took a DVD to HBO’s head of documentaries,” Curtis continued. I haven’t heard from him yet.”

The Power of Nightmares was broadcast on television in the United States, despite the fact that it was never shown in the United States. This is a condensed version of the information.