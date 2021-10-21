The 8 Best ‘Bones Day’ Photos Noodle the Pug Goes Viral on TikTok.

Many barometers for general mood and wellbeing have been sought by humanity.

We’ve considered how the weather influences our moods, we’ve looked to the sky for horoscopes, and now we’re asking Noodle the pug if today is a bones day or a no bones day.

After his owner, Jon Graziano, began video himself bringing the 13-year-old dog out of his bed to see if he collapsed back in – a no bones day – or held his own weight and sat up – a bones day – Noodle became popular on TikTok.

The hashtag #NoBones has been viewed 284.1 million times on TikTok, and the hashtag even has a description: “Is today a #NoBones day?” “Please give us the weather forecast.” Here’s what it all means, as well as some of our favorite reactions to it.

What is a Bones Day, exactly?

In his films, Graziano says that a bones day, when Noodle decides to support himself in bed on his front legs, is a fantastic day to treat yourself and get things done.

“It’s a bones day on a Monday you guys, this is really exciting,” he exclaimed in one video.

“You know what to do… you certainly deserve that increase you deserve but haven’t asked for yet, so ask for it.”

“You owe it to yourself to spoil yourself today.”

"I hope you do something lovely for yourself today, I hope you reward yourself," he stated in another Bones Day video. "I know I am; I'm going to order a big lunch." I hope you do as well. "Now is the time to buy that jet ski if you haven't already."

“I know I am; I’m going to order a big lunch.” I hope you do as well.

“Now is the time to buy that jet ski if you haven’t already.”

@jongraz

You may ask @TODAY Show about that #nobones #bonesday #pug #noodletok original sound – Jonathan – I realize this is coming later than normal.

What Does a No Bones Day Entail?

Days like No Bones are often mocked as days best spent in bed and avoiding doing anything productive.

