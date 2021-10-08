The 7 Most Excruciatingly Painful Tattoo Locations

Getting a tattoo, especially on certain places of the body, can be excruciatingly painful. But which locations are the most likely to make you squirm? Tattoo artists were asked to choose.

“Pain is a subjective emotion, and everyone will experience and deal with it differently,” Mishka, a tattoo and piercing artist in London, says.

“Coming into a tattoo with the right mindset and being internally prepared for discomfort is crucial,” she told The Washington Newsday.

“Other factors include the length of the session; regardless of where on the body you are tattooed, the entire area becomes inflamed after a few hours, and wiping the skin with a towel becomes as unpleasant as the tattooing.

“Fine-line work, stipple shading, or dot work tends to be less unpleasant than bold thick lines and solid color packing, or even heavy black work, depending on the machines used and how ‘heavy-handed’ the artist is.”

Everyone has “a varied pain tolerance,” according to Ailin Gorzelany, a tattoo artist at the same studio.

“I had difficult regions tattooed because I’ve always wanted to be completely covered; I adore how it looks, and despite the fact that I despise pain and dread every minute of it, the end result is well worth it.”

Below, we’ve highlighted the tattooing locations that tattoo artists consider to be the most painful.

1. Burns, the ElbowTattoo aficionado The Elbow, according to the Dragon, is the most painful spot to get tattooed.

He stated, ” “I’ve had numerous body alterations and tattoos, including a 51-hour tattoo session for a Guinness World Record attempt.

“In the grand scheme of things, tattoos aren’t one of the most painful body changes I’ve had. Having saying that, there were definitely some areas that were more painful than others.

“I’m reminded of the Elbows. I’ve never hit my threshold as quickly as I did when I landed on my elbow. If I had to pick the most agonizing experience thus far, it would be there.

Gorzelany echoes this sentiment, saying, “People frequently struggle with places like the elbow.”

2. WristLike the feet and ankles, the wrist lacks fat, which contributes to the position’s well-known agony when tattooed.

On the inside of the wrist, there are a lot of nerve endings, which can only add to the discomfort.

3. The Spine This is a condensed version of the information.