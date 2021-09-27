The 50th Anniversary of Disney World: All the Events and Celebrations

The world’s most spectacular theme park is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

Walt Disney World in Florida is approaching its 50th anniversary, having opened on October 1, 1971.

Over the next 18 months, new attractions, entertainment, and experiences will be added to commemorate the occasion.

This is all you need to know about the festivities.

The Ratatouille Adventures of Remy

Fans of the 2007 film Ratatouille will be happy to learn that Remy will now have his own ride at the park.

Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, which opens on October 1, is an immersive ride that will make you feel as if you’ve shrunk down to see everything through Remy’s eyes.

This is a fun-for-the-whole-family attraction in EPCOT.

To ride, you’ll need to make a reservation through the My Disney Experience app.

The Cirque Du Soleil Is Brought To Life

Cirque Du Soleil has partnered up with Walt Disney Animation Studios and Walt Disney Imagineering for a new acrobatic spectacular that will premiere on November 18.

Julie is left an unfinished animation by her father in the film Drawn To Life.

Cirque Du Soleil’s website is where you may purchase tickets.

New Late-Night Shows

“EPCOT Forever” will be replaced by a new fireworks show at EPCOT.

Every night in the park over the World Showcase Lagoon, the new show “Harmonious” will take place.

Famous sequences from movies including Hercules, Aladdin, and Mulan will be projected onto LED panels atop floating barges.

Classic Disney songs will be performed in over a dozen languages on the show’s soundtrack. The supporting track for the fireworks show was created during more than 100 recording sessions in nine locations.

The Ndlovu Youth Choir from Johannesburg, South Africa, will sing a mix of songs from The Lion King, including Moana’s “How Far I’ll Go.”

The Magic Kingdom will also get a new fireworks show, with “Happily Ever After” being replaced with “Disney Enchantment.”

While projections will still be used to light up Cinderella’s Castle, the new show will also feature pictures that run the length of Main Street USA.

For songs from Disney classics and recent films, all of your favorite characters will be there.

“You Are The Magic,” a new original song by Philip Lawrence, a seven-time GRAMMY winner, will also be performed.

