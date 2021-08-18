The 50 Most Influential Folk Albums of All Time

Over the decades, folk music has taken many diverse shapes. Traditional folk music is defined as music that expresses cultural or national identity, is performed on traditional instruments, and is associated with a particular group’s culture.

The beauty of folk music is that it is always changing, much like society and individuals themselves. The depth and trajectory of folk music know no bounds, from the early days of artists like Woody Guthrie, who sang “Dust Bowl Ballads” about the drought and Depression of the first half of the twentieth century, to artists like Bob Dylan, who sang about politics, love, and war in the 1960s, and even further still to artists like Neutral Milk Hotel, who blended psychedelic rock and folk in the 1990s.

According to Best Ever Albums, which evaluates albums based on their appearance and performance on 40,000 editorial and data-based charts, Stacker collated statistics on the best 50 folk albums (e.g., Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, Billboard). Click here for a more in-depth look at the technique. The folk genre in all of its forms was considered.

So, who has made the cut when it comes to the top folk albums of all time? Continue reading to learn about the top-rated folk artists over the years.

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds’ song “The Boatman’s Call”

Score for Best Ever Albums: 5,175

User rating for Best Ever Albums: 81

#379 on the all-time list

#72 in the decade

Yearly ranking: #10

The year is 1997.

The Boatman’s Call was Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds’ tenth studio album. The album is seen as a watershed event in the group’s evolution away from typical full-band arrangements, as the songs largely focus on the piano. Cave’s “most candid, open-hearted record,” according to Pitchfork, is capable of engaging with a wide range of fans.

Joanna Newsom’s song “Have One on Me”

Score for Best Ever Albums: 5,244

User rating for Best Ever Albums: 81

#373 on the all-time list

#48 in the decade

Yearly ranking: #11

The year is 2010.

Have One on Me, Joanna Newsom’s third studio album, was released. This is a condensed version of the information.