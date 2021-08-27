The 5 Original Movie Easter Eggs You Might Have Missed in “Candyman”

Jordan Peele and Nia DaCosta’s latest horror film presents a story about racism, persecution, and gentrification. These themes were present in the first Candyman, but they were never as obvious or pressing as they are in this sequel.

While the title is the same as the 1992 film, the film is a direct sequel, following Anthony McCoy (played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), an artist who lives in the new Cabrini-Green flats.

For a new endeavor, he studies the Candyman mythology, but his infatuation grows terrible.

Many allusions to the first, as well as the story itself, can be found throughout the film.

We go through some of the details you might not have noticed. There are some major Candyman spoilers ahead.

The Gap in the Wall is a term used to describe a hole in the wall

When Candyman comes before the gallery owner (Brian King) and his intern, one of the first killings in the new film takes place at an art gallery.

Anthony had started exploring the urban legend before that, and he had even started painting and allowing himself to be inspired.

He placed a mirror on a wall for you to “Say His Name,” then behind it was a room full of other works that spoke to the mythology in a bold piece of art.

This is similar to Helen Lyle (Virginia Madsen) going to Cabrini-Green to examine the mythology in the first film.

She comes discovers the apartment of a woman who was murdered by Candyman and realizes that the flats could be readily broken into due to the poor construction, which allowed for easy tunneling between the rooms.

When Helen opens the mirrored cabinet in the abandoned flat, she discovers a massive hole leading next door, as well as candy wrappers loaded with razor blades.

The Apartment And The Restaurant

Both Anthony and Helen have to sit through tedious dinner dates with snobby artists.

Anthony wants to help his wife Brianna (Teyonah Parris) advance her curating career, while Helen wants to impress her university’s academics.

However, keen observers will notice some striking parallels in the restaurant, which features wood-paneled walls, red and black leather accents, and similarly dreary dialogue.

The apartment where Helen and her husband dwell, which has a remarkable resemblance to the apartment of, is in this vein. This is a condensed version of the information.