The 5 Most Heart-Stopping Moments from ‘Jackass Shark Week’

As the charming but irresponsible foursome went swimming for the Discovery channel on Sunday night, viewers’ hearts were in their mouths.

The special episode was especially notable since it almost killed one of the team members. During one of the many stunts conducted, Sean McInerney, dubbed Poopies, was bitten by a shark and brought to the hospital.

Jackass 4 will be released in theaters soon, and this special episode serves as a timely reminder to fans that these daredevils are willing to take on any challenge.

Returning Jackass members Steve-O and Chris Pontius, as well as newbies Poopies and Jasper, recreated some of the feats seen in Jackass Shark Week. Here’s a summary of the show’s five most outrageous pranks.

Warning: The following stunts were done in the name of science by experts. Make no try to reenact any of the events depicted in this episode.

The Matador is a Spanish bulldog.

In The Matador, a classic Jackass joke goes underwater. Pontius, costumed like a matador, swims with bull sharks, waving his red sheet in their direction. Bull sharks are colorblind, yet contrast and movement cause them to react.

One of them appears irritated by Pontius’ presence and bites the structure that holds his covering.

The squad has had previous encounters with bulls, but a bull shark appears to be raising the stakes even higher.

Life’s Jaws

The crew is attempting to determine the biting force of a sandbar shark. Jasper is the human bait in this situation, as he sits in an inflatable tube with equipment dangling beneath him for the shark to eat.

Fortunately, this was a successful experiment that taught both the crew and the audience, as the 90lb shark was discovered to have a bite impact force of 90lb, which was the equivalent of its body weight.

The Smell Examination

Sharks can smell blood, but the goal of this study was to see if they could also detect human sweat.

Steve-O works up a sweat on the back of the boat’s exercise bike before diving into the ocean in the hopes of luring a shark to him. Meanwhile, Poopies consumes a dish of fish to see if a shark can detect the fish sweat oozing from his mouth. This is a condensed version of the information.