The 5 Most Angry Critics Have Said About the New “Cinderella”

On Amazon Prime Video, singer Camila Cabello plays the beloved Disney princess Cinderella, with Nicholas Galitzine as her Prince Charming. The Amazon adaptation, directed by Kay Cannon of Pitch Perfect, alters the conventional fairy tale by changing the conclusion, changing the character names (this time it’s Ella and Prince Robert, and the fairy godmother, Fab G, is genderless), and adding an original and cover music to tell the story.

As one might assume, a recreation of a narrative that has previously been told will not appeal to everyone, and critics have given it mixed reviews. Below is a list of the five most venomous things critics have said about the new Cinderella film, as compiled by this website.

“Crappy Musical” is a term used to describe a piece of music that is

Variety’s Courtney Howard called the film a “mediocre musical.”

The soundtrack includes original songs such as “Million to One,” co-written by Cabello and Scott Harris, “Dream Girl,” by Idina Menzel, and several raps from The Town Crier (Ben Bailey Smith), as well as covers of “Material Girl,” “Somebody to Love,” and “Seven Nation Army,” but Howard feels the soundtrack falls short.

There was considerable acclaim for the show’s creative decisions, but in the end, Howard said that the film felt “underdeveloped and bloated” because of the character development and inconsistent pacing.

The Engine of ‘Cinderella’ is “Tropes and Archetypes.”

Katie Walsh, writing on the Chicago Tribune, panned Cinderella’s acting and characters.

In Walsh’s opinion, a star-studded cast, including Idina Menzel, Billy Porter, Camila Cabello, and Pierce Brosnan, was insufficient to save the movie.

“The engines of this film are tropes and clichés, barely sketched characters whose development seems to have been ditched for unending belting,” Walsh said.

Dialogue that is “cringe-worthy”

The music was wonderful, and the acting was mediocre, but it was the film’s dialogue that stood out, in the worst way, according Mae Abdulbaki of Screen Rant.

“Cinderella’s music is lovely, but it’s hollow, the performances are lifeless, and the language is frequently cringe-worthy,” wrote Klien.

“Forgettable”

The New York Times’ Natalia Winkelman called this rendition of Cinderella “forgettable,” but added that it was “oddly transfixing.”

She went on to attack the acting, dialogue, and the “asinine” elements of the film. This is a condensed version of the information.