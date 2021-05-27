The 5 Biggest Reveals from ‘Friends: The Reunion’

Friendships: The time has finally come for the Reunion!

Friends premiered in 1994 and was a huge hit, spawning ten seasons over the span of a decade.

Jennifer Aniston (Rachel Green), Courteney Cox (Monica Geller), David Schwimmer (Ross Geller), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay), Matthew Perry (Chandler Bing), and Matt LeBlanc (Matt LeBlanc) became stars in the sitcom, which followed six friends living in the center of New York (Joey Tribbiani).

It ended in 2004, and now, 17 years later, the cast of the show has finally given fans what they’ve been waiting for: a reunion.

The cast revisited their characters’ former apartments, rediscovered the set, welcomed celebrity guests, and traded behind-the-scenes stories and memories from production in the one-off unscripted episode.

Here are the five biggest surprises from the reunion, ranging from romances to plot twists.

Monica and Chandler exist as a result of their admirers.

Monica and Chandler were supposed to have a one-night stand, according to show producer Kevin Bright.

However, when they heard the audience’s reaction to the scene in which the characters are in bed together on their vacation to London, everything changed.

The crowd “went berserk,” according to Bright, who was in the room, indicating to the writers that there was more to explore.

Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer were head over heels in love.

#Roschel seemed almost real. Schwimmer admitted to having a “big infatuation” on Aniston, which she stated was reciprocated, when asked about off-screen romances.

“At some point we were both crushing hard on each other, but it was like two ships passing because one of us was always in a relationship,” he explained. “And we never went beyond that line.”

Aniston also told how she said to him that it would be “such a bummer” if the pair’s first kiss was on-screen. However, she confirmed their first lip lock was indeed as Ross and Rachel at the Central Perk.

“Sure enough, the first time we kissed was in that coffee shop. But we just channeled all of our adoration and love for each other into Ross and Rachel,” she explained.

Matthew Perry feared the live studio audience

Perry revealed the cast would act out episodes in front of a live studio audience. This is a brief summary.