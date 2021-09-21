The 35-Year Relationship Between Tom Ford and Richard Buckley

Richard Buckley, a well-known fashion editor and Tom Ford’s husband, died at the age of 72.

Buckley “died of natural causes following a protracted illness,” according to a statement released by designer and Nocturnal Animals director Tom Ford and viewed by People.

The statement read, “It is with great regret that Tom Ford announces the passing of his loving husband of 35 years, Richard Buckley.”

“Richard died quietly at their home in Los Angeles, surrounded by Tom and their son Jack.”

Richard Buckley: Who Was He?

Buckley was born in Binghamton, New York, but due to his family’s military background, he spent his childhood traveling across the world, including periods in the United States, France, and Germany. In Munich, he studied at the University of Maryland.

Buckley began his career in fashion as a journalist at New York Magazine in 1979, then moved on to prestigious publications such as Women’s Wear Daily and Vanity Fair.

He also had a distinguished career at international publications, rising through the ranks of contributing editor at Vogue Italia to editor in chief of Vogue Hommes International.

Relationship between Tom Ford and Richard Buckley

Buckley first met Ford in 1986 at a fashion event while working for John B. Fairchild’s new journal Scene.

They got married in 2014 after 35 years together, and their son was delivered via surrogate in 2012.

Ford, who is 60 years old, had previously described their initial meeting as “love at first sight.”

Ford told People magazine in 2016 that he remembered their first meeting “vividly” and that they were both travelling in an elevator together.

“Within a month, our eyes locked, and we were living together.” Since then, we’ve been together.

“By the time the elevator reached the ground floor, I knew you were the one.’ That is all there is to it. Click. Sold.”

“If the person you’re with is someone you respect, who you believe has a tremendous heart and a great soul, as good a heart and soul as you will ever find, don’t ever leave them, because you won’t find someone better,” he said.

Buckley also paid public homage to their friendship when accepting a honor on Ford’s behalf in 2010.

A Single is a film directed by Harrison Ford. This is a condensed version of the information.