The 35 Most Recent Inductees into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame was established in New York in 1983, with Elvis Presley, Ray Charles, and Buddy Holly among the inaugural inductees, and the ceremony taking place in 1986. The physical museum opened in Cleveland in 1995, but the groundbreaking ceremony, which included music legends Pete Townshend of the Who, Billy Joel, and Chuck Berry, took place on June 7, 1993. Eligibility is granted 25 years after the release of an artist’s first record. Every year, a different band is honored for their services to the music industry.

Stacker has examined the inductees to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame during the last six years. From hip hop to heavy metal, the list’s honorees encompass every genre of music. They have a wealth of experience spanning decades and time eras. There’s the folk singer, the grunge band, and the all-girl pop group from the 1980s. Their contributions are numerous, and the stories of their careers and induction ceremonies are numerous and fascinatingâ€”from the artist who desecrated the Hall of Fame that honored him to the bands that lost members or broke up before their inductions only to reassemble at ceremoniesâ€”these tales are legendary, just like the artists and the industry that gave birth to them.

Join Stacker and stream your favorite playlist to see if the artists you adore are among the most recent inductees into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

a cheap ruse

Induction year: 2016

Cheap Trick, a rock band from Rockford, Illinois, founded in 1973 and went on to create the songs “Surrender,” “I Want You to Want Me,” and “Dream Police,” all of which were performed at their induction ceremony. Rick Nielsen, Robin Zander, Tom Petersson, and Bun E. Carlos, Cheap Trick’s former drummer who previously sued his colleagues over financial concerns, all came together to accept the prize. They’re still touring and have a new album out, but without Bun E. Carlos.

Chicago

Induction year: 2016

Chicago formed in 1967 in Chicago, and since then, they’ve released 37 albums and sold hundreds of millions of copies. Peter Cetera, the group’s co-founder and vocalist, quit in 1985. This is a condensed version of the information.