The 25 Shows With the Most Emmy Awards

On July 2, 1928, W3XK, the first commercially licensed television station in the United States, began broadcasting. Although it took a time for the general public to catch on to the exciting new medium, television has since become an indispensable part of most people’s lives in the United States. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, around 80% of Americans watch television every day, with the typical person spending two hours and 47 minutes in front of the “idiot box.”

Many Americans watch TV to keep up with current events, while others root for their favorite sports teams. For as long as broadcast television has existed, scripted dramas, comedies, and documentary series have entertained and informed viewers. These programs are largely recognized by the Emmy Awards, which have been given out every year since 1949. Though shows that meet those requirements are awarded Regional and Daytime Emmys, the Primetime and Creative Arts Emmys, which honor outstanding achievement in the most-watched television series, create the most cultural discussion.

The Primetime Emmys honor outstanding achievement in the areas of series quality, lead and supporting acting, directing, and writing. The Emmys for Creative Arts recognize achievement in more technical categories such as costumes, makeup, and special effects, as well as non-traditional programming such as documentaries and variety shows. Despite the several categories, many Hollywood actors consider winning an Emmy to be a career milestone, forming the ‘E’ in ‘EGOT,’ or winning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony all in one lifetime.

From long-running sitcoms of the 1980s and 1990s to the new Golden Age of television ushered in by The Sopranos and other premium programs, the following list reveals several distinct eras. As streaming services like Apple TV+, Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video join HBO in investing heavily in new programming, it’s uncertain where television will go in the next decade.

Stacker rounded together the top 25 Emmy-winning shows using the Emmys database to generate a list of the most awarded television shows of all time, according to the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, which administers the Emmy awards. There is drama, comedy, competition, variety, and time limits. The following is a condensed version of the data.