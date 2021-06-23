The 25 Most Memorable Mothers in Film History

Mothers come in a variety of shapes and sizes: some are maternal mavens who bake cookies and cure every ailment. Others are ruthless warriors who must juggle work and childcare. To raise their children, these women make sacrifices, juggle, and offer everything they have. Mothers appear in films in a wide range of roles.

Stacker went through film history and developed a list of memorable mothers in films from different decades, regions, and genres. The films on the list are sorted according to IMDb user ratings, with ties being broken by votes. To be eligible, the film needed at least 5,000 IMDb votes.

These videos show the world’s cultural diversity in terms of motherhood. They are married, widowed, and single. They depict the wide range of feelings that every mother experiences while doing one of the most difficult and gratifying tasks in the world: raising a child. The women on this list struggle to juggle the duties of caring for another human with dreams they thought were long dead. They will go to any length to defend their offspring, saving, advocating, and nurturing them.

Visit some of the most memorable mothers ever shot on film with Stacker.

Mrs. O’Brien in ‘The Tree of Life’ (2011)

Director: Terrence Malick

IMDb user rating: 6.8

Metascore: 85

Runtime: 139 minutes

Awarded the Palme d’Or at the 2011 Cannes Film Festival, The Tree of Life relays a man’s memories of his childhood in Texas while interspersing imagery of the evolution of life and the universe. Jessica Chastain portrays the mother of three boys in the 1950s, and she is both gentle and loving. As Mrs. O’Brien, Chastain is a typical woman of her time and a softer version of her strict husband played by Brad Pitt.

Amelia Vanek in ‘The Babadook’ (2014)

Director: Jennifer Kent

IMDb user rating: 6.8

Metascore: 86

Runtime: 94 minutes

Amelia Vanek has lived in a perpetual state of unrest since her husband’s death on the night she gave birth to their son Samuel, who has proven to be a difficult child. When a strange book called Mister Babadook arrives, it seems to cause unnatural things to happen to Samuel and Amelia. In the film, Amelia is a complicated. This is a brief summary.