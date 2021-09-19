The 25 Colleges with the Lowest Acceptance Rates are shown below.

For every student, college can be a difficult time.

Even applying to some colleges can be stressful, as the most prestigious universities have the toughest competition for spots and the lowest acceptance rates.

According to Bill Staib, CEO of College Raptor, the higher education comparison site that conducted the study, there is a strong link between acceptance rates and academic reputation.

He told This website, “It’s hardly surprising that the universities that are the most difficult to get into are often the most well-known and have the highest rankings.”

“These extremely elite colleges are also known for assisting students in graduating on time and meeting their entire financial need.”

Colleges self-report data to the National Center for Education Statistics, which is used in this research.

The acceptance rate is calculated by dividing the number of full-time undergraduate students admitted by the number of applicants.

This data was based on four-year public and private not-for-profit colleges that enroll at least 100 new students per year, offer a bachelor’s degree or higher, and are not classified as an associate’s or specialized school by Carnegie.

A minimum of 50% for both first-year retention and six-year graduation rate were also taken into account as criteria for student outcomes.

This website lists the colleges in America with the lowest acceptance rates.

Vanderbilt University received 11.9 percent of the vote.

Vanderbilt University is a 330-acre campus in the middle of Nashville, Tennessee that houses four undergraduate colleges and six graduate institutions.

Economics, social science research methodologies, and liberal arts and humanities are among the most popular majors at this respected institution.

Amherst College received 11.9 percent of the vote.

Amherst College is a highly regarded private college in the Springfield, Massachusetts area.

Mathematics, economics, and research and experimental psychology are among the most popular majors at this university, which claims to graduate 95% of its students.

Louisiana’s Tulane University 11.3 percentage point

Tulane Institution is a well-regarded, mid-sized private university in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Finance, business, and marketing are among the university’s most popular disciplines, with an extremely difficult admission rate.

Cornell University has an 11% success rate.

Cornell University is a prestigious, large-scale private college in Ithaca, New York.

Biology, computer science, and hospitality and tourism management are among the most popular majors at this 1865-founded university.

10.9 percent at Rice University

Rice University was founded in 1912 and is located in the center of Houston. This is a condensed version of the information.