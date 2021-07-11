The 25 Best Television Shows Set in Small Towns

Small towns, both on TV and in real life, develop environments where people know their neighbors and each other’s companies, which can be both pleasant and confining. Small-town life provides plenty of comedy and drama for TV series. In other circumstances, the town’s tone and tale become as important as any plot point or character. Everything from Twin Peaks to South Park to Mare of Easttown is an example. It’s no coincidence that the names of the towns appear in the titles of these performances.

Small-town TV series have a completely different vibe than their city-based counterparts. Characters can be laid-back, quirky, neighborly, grounded, or, in the case of Letterkenny, full of beer and testosterone, depending on the type of small town or suburb. No two TV series will use their settings in the same manner, just as no two small towns are same. Viewers at home have a plethora of options in terms of both quality and quantity.

Stacker collated data on the best TV shows of all time and ranked the top 25 shows set in tiny communities. IMDb user ratings are used to rank series, and votes are used to break ties. A minimum of 10,000 votes were required, and the series had to be in English.

‘Hart of Dixie’ is a song by Dixie Chicks.

User rating on IMDb: 7.7

From 2011 to 2015, the show was on the air.

This CW drama follows Zoe Hart (Rachel Bilson), a New York psychiatrist, as she travels to Bluebell, Alabama, a fictional rural town roughly 30 miles outside of Mobile. Dr. Hart unexpectedly inherits half of a small practice when she arrives. Planksgiving, the Sweetie Pie Dance, and the Turtle Derby are among Bluebell’s annual traditions.

‘One Tree Hill’ is a film about a family who lives on

User rating on IMDb: 7.7

Years of broadcasting: 2003–2012

Two half-brothers and their circle of friends are the focus of this coming-of-age sports story. It is set in the thriving (but nonexistent) town of Tree Hill, North Carolina, and spans nine seasons. Fans may still join a One Tree Hill walking tour in Wilmington, where much of the show was shot.

‘My name is Earl,’ says the narrator.

User rating on IMDb: 7.7

From 2005 through 2009, the show was on the air.

Earl Hickey, played by Jason Lee, is a petty thief who.