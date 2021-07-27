The 25 Best Films Inspired by Significant Historical Events

Some of the best movie plots stem from pivotal eras in world history, such as the Crusades and the American Civil War, which have been repeated and reexamined multiple times through film. Many performers like the opportunity to portray legendary figures from the past, while others are hesitant to step into the shoes of men and women who led true revolutions. While you may believe you know everything there is to know about a historical figure or event from history class, films based on historical events frequently provide previously untold details.

Stacker looked at the data behind 25 key world historical events and the films that were influenced by them. Some are literal retellings of the event, while others are metaphors or stories that are strongly linked to it. The film has to have the highest IMDb user rating and at least 2,500 votes to qualify as the event’s No. 1 film.

Continue reading to learn about the best-rated film on Jesus’ life, early American history, world wars, and other key historical events.

‘The Gospel According to St. Matthew’ is a book on Jesus’ life.

Pier Paolo Pasolini is the director.

User rating on IMDb: 7.7

Data isn't available for Metascore.

137-minute runtime

The year the film was released was 1964.

Enrique Irazoqui spent most of his career in academia, but he played Jesus Christ in this Oscar-nominated film. The film chronicles the protagonist’s adventure to the Sea of Galilee as he attracts fervent followers, and it is based on the Gospel of Matthew.

The Roman Empire Triumphs: ‘Gladiator’

Ridley Scott is the director.

User rating on IMDb: 8.5

67 on the Metascore scale

155-minute runtime

Year of publication: 2000

Russell Crowe had roles in Hollywood films such as L.A. Confidential and Mystery, Alaska, but as the Roman gladiator Maximus Decimus Meridius in this Ridley Scott epic, he became a true cinematic star. The movie depicts gladiator combat, ancient Rome, and Marcus Aurelius and his family. Gladiator was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Picture.

Joan of Arc’s Trial: ‘The Passion of Joan of Arc’

Carl Theodor Dreyer is the director.

User rating on IMDb: 8.1

