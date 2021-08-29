The 25 Best Colleges for Food.

While the college experience is rarely praised for the quality of its food, several universities have received an A+ for their culinary offerings.

Site that compares colleges In its 2022 Best Food ranking, Niche looked at which universities come out on top after integrating meal plan expenses as self-reported by colleges and student evaluations.

On-campus dining at top-ranked universities is exceptional, allowing students to quickly acquire healthful, high-quality meals from a variety of cuisines and dietary requirements.

So, if you’re looking for a good meal as well as a good education, keep reading since this website includes the greatest colleges in the United States for cuisine.

Dayton University is a public university in Ohio.

Dayton is a private, mid-sized research university in Ohio that was founded in 1850.

One reviewer reminisced about their favorite things about Dayton: “The library, the instructors, the food, and the safety,” according to the positive feedback given on Niche.com.

Grand Canyon University is a public university in Arizona.

GCU is a private for-profit university in Phoenix, Arizona, with one of the greatest college campuses in the country, according to Niche.

The campus is great, the culinary selections are amazing, and the teachers are helpful and available, according to one comment about the university.

Roger Williams University (RWU) is a private university

Roger Williams University is a private college in Bristol, Rhode Island, that was founded in 1956.

RWU’s “dining hall food,” “excellent food,” and “amazing… access to delicious and often fresh/local [food]” were commended in Niche reviews.

Bowdoin College is a small liberal arts college in Brunswick, Maine

