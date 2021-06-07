The 2022 Infiniti QX60 makes its debut in a new Zack Snyder film starring Kate Hudson.

Kate Hudson, a Golden Globe winner and Academy Award nominee, will star in a new short film directed by Zack Snyder, the filmmaker of “Justice League.” The updated Infiniti QX60 will make its debut in the new image in 2022.

Hudson was an obvious choice for Infiniti to star in the new film because she “embodies” the QX60 customer, according to the brand. Infiniti Global Brand and Marketing General Manager Phil York remarked, “As we approached this initiative, we wanted to honor the myriad roles our target customers play from the boardroom to school drop-off.” “Few people have the heart and grace of Kate Hudson when it comes to playing a variety of characters. She has a genuine, friendly demeanor that draws others into her world.”

It was likewise not a difficult decision to bring Synder on board as director. York explained, “This was a tremendously ambitious undertaking with a lot of complexity and limits.” “In addition, this is a far larger undertaking than a typical 30-second commercial. A very talented director was required to make a 10-minute branded short film in a very short timeframe, utilizing an automobile that could not be driven on public roads. We chose Zack as a director because of his experience with special effects, his ability to bring intricate themes to life, and his capacity to create visually gorgeous films, and we couldn’t be happier with the ultimate result.”

The film, which takes place in Los Angeles, is part of a bigger marketing campaign for the new QX60, which will have a Conquer Life in Style theme. Following the premiere on June 23 at 1 p.m. ET, it will be accessible to view on YouTube and Infiniti.com.

The Infiniti QX60 is the company’s best-selling vehicle. The midsize SUV’s sales have slowed as it has gotten older, falling 26.7 percent year over year in 2018, 45.5 percent in 2019, and 47 percent in 2020. So far, the year 2021 has not been kind. Sales of the model fell 63.4 percent year over year in the first quarter as the firm fought to recoup sales momentum following the epidemic while simultaneously dealing with the global semiconductor chip shortage.

Infiniti gave a sneak peek at the 2019 remake of the vehicle to a few members of the press. This is a condensed version of the information.