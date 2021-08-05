The 20 Most Iconic Nurses in Film History

Nursing is unquestionably an important profession in the medical field, but nurses are also well-known in the film industry. Nurses appear in films across genres and moral spectrums, from caring for zombified ladies in I Walked With a Zombie to tormenting psychiatric patients in One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest to treating magical wounds in Harry Potter.

NursingEducation.org conducted a study of notable nurse-themed films to determine the most iconic nurses in cinema history. Others are vicious carers in horror films, caretakers with magical abilities, or individuals pretending as nurses to satisfy their own ulterior objectives, while some fulfill the archetype of real-life nurses. From the 1932 autobiographical drama A Farewell to Arms through 2011’s Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, the characters listed appear in a variety of films. From Audrey Hepburn to Kathy Bates, several well-known and well-known actors have played nurses.

‘A Farewell to Arms,’ Catherine Barkley, 1932

British nurse Catherine Barkley (played by Helen Hayes) and American ambulance driver Frederic, who is an Italian Army officer (played by Gary Cooper), fall in love while working at a hospital in Italy in this famous first adaptation of Ernest Hemingway’s semi-autobiographical novel of the same name. Their love story is both passionate and tragic, set against the backdrop of World War I. On this list, Barkley is one of the rosier film portrayals of nurses, emulating the cliché of the altruistic, virtuous nurse.

‘I Walked With a Zombie,’ Betsy Connell wrote in 1943.

I Walked With a Zombie is one of the most well-known early zombie films, involving young Canadian nurse Betsy (Frances Dee), who takes a position on a remote Caribbean island caring for a plantation owner’s ailing wife. She is thought to be suffering from a mental ailment. Betsy quickly understands, however, that the other woman has become zombified as a result of local voodoo. It has since been named “one of the most poetic films in the horror genre” by Turner Classic Movies.

‘Rear Window’ was released in 1954.

—Stella

