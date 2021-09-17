The 20 Longest Films Ever Made

These are some of the longest English-language films ever created.

Of course, films shot in different languages around the world, such as Béla Tarr’s seven-hour episodic film Sátántangó, are just as long, if not longer, than some of the films on this list. Audiences may recall the recent Russian picture Leviathan, which kept us glued to our seats for two hours and twenty-one minutes.

Here are 20 of the longest films ever filmed, many of which film fans like watching again and over again, regardless of their length.

Gone With the Wind is a classic novel by Margaret Mitchell.

238 minutes of running time (3 hrs, 58 mins)

It is based on Margaret Mitchell’s novel and is a classic American film from 1939, produced by David O. Selznick and directed by Victor Fleming. The epic love story of Scarlett O’Hara (Vivien Leigh) and Rhett Butler (Clark Gable) set during the American Civil War was a hit with moviegoers all over the world.

The picture swept the Oscars in 1939, and it quickly became one of the most well-known films of all time. However, this cinema classic has a tumultuous history, and it has long been chastised for its inaccurate, racist portrayals and the way it depicts slavery.

Once Upon a Time in America (Once Upon a Time in America)

229 minutes of running time (3 hrs, 49 mins)

Sergio Leone’s gangster epic from 1984 portrays the complicated story of a tiny group of Jewish criminals on New York’s Lower East Side that spans 40 years.

The original version was almost four hours and thirty minutes lengthy (269 minutes), however it was reduced to 229 minutes for European viewers.

Lawrence of Arabia was a man who lived in Arabia.

Time on screen: 216 minutes (3 hrs, 36 mins)

The 1962 film, directed by David Lean, is a three-hour classic that has become a beloved classic. A British perspective on significant developments in the Middle East around the turn of the twentieth century, with a focus on geopolitics and the growth of the oil industry and its importance to British society.

Ben Hur is a fictional character who appears in the

Time on screen: 212 minutes (3 hrs, 32 mins)

Charlton Heston plays a Jewish prince who is betrayed and sold into slavery by a Roman friend in this 1959 picture directed by William Wyler. He finally reclaims his freedom and returns to exact vengeance.

Cleopatra

Time on screen: 248 minutes (4 hrs, 8 mins)

