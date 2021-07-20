The 20 Films That Have Been Remade the Most

With the number of franchise sequels that overwhelm our theaters and streaming services each year, it’s sometimes stated that Hollywood has run out of creative ideas.

While this isn’t entirely accurate, many studios’ back catalogues are littered with remakes and reboots.

Certain remakes are praised, while others are thought needless, yet some films are so popular that they are relaunched repeatedly, each time with new actors.

The following are 20 of Hollywood’s most remade films.

Were they well worth the effort? Take a look and see what you think…

A Christmas Carol is a classic Christmas story.

It’s one of the most well-known stories in literature, so it’ll come as no surprise that A Christmas Carol has been remade numerous times.

Ebenezer Scrooge is visited by the ghosts of Christmas past, present, and future in Charles Dickens’ festive novel, which has been adapted for the film in 1901, 1935, 1938, 1951, 1970, 1984, 1988, 1992, and 2009, with more remakes on the way.

Scrooge, or Marley’s Ghost, was one of the first known cinematic adaptations of a Dickens book, released in silent black and white in 1901, and since then, the narrative has been animated, given a humorous twist, and even performed by The Muppets.

Annie

Annie tells the story of a spunky orphan in New York City who is taken in by a billionaire, and is based on the 1977 musical of the same name.

It was first released in 1992 with a cast that included Albert Finney, Carol Burnett, and Tim Curry, before being redone for Disney in 1999 with Kathy Bates, Alan Cumming, and Kristin Chenoweth.

Annie was given a new makeover in 2014, starring Quvenzhané Wallis, Cameron Diaz, and Jamie Foxx.

Kong Kong Kong Kong Kong Kong Kong Kong Kong Kong Kong

King Kong (1933), starring Fay Wray, is a timeless classic that has left us with some of cinema’s most iconic images.

The 1976 adaptation, featuring Jessica Lange and Jeff Bridges, however, was a flop.

In 2005, Peter Jackson attempted a remake with Andy Serkis. This is a condensed version of the information.