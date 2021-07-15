The 20 Best iPhone Apps for Anxiety Management

The previous year has been marked by severe anxiety and extreme stress. Almost overnight, discussing mental health changed from a taboo subject to a near-essential topic.

With an estimated 40 million adults in the United States suffering from anxiety each year, many people have turned to their phones for relief.

If you’re really having trouble, you should get expert help. However, you might find these programs useful.

Here are the top 20 iPhone applications for anxiety relief…

Headspace

Most people who have sought help for their mental health will have heard the tired refrain, “Have you tried Headspace?”

As infuriating as it may seem, there is a reason for this: Headspace is a fantastic tool for those dealing with mental health issues.

While there is a free version of the app, the paid version is far superior, offering a vast array of courses for a variety of life issues. Headspace provides a course for everything, including breakups, stress, and perfectionism, and it’s definitely worth the $5.83 monthly fee.

Calm

Calm is frequently recommended as the go-to app for anyone interested in trying out meditation and mindfulness.

The Calm app includes a variety of guided meditations for both experienced and inexperienced mindfulness practitioners.

The free edition of the app includes a few meditations to explore, as well as two sets of anxiety-focused meditations featuring Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello.

WoeBot

Woebot is an AI robot that delivers Cognitive Behavioural Therapy. It was created by a Stanford researcher.

The robot, rather of being terrifying as some may assume, is really charming and endearing. The user writes to Woebot, expressing his or her concerns, and Woebot will then discover certain patterns in their thinking that may contribute to worry.

The user is then given techniques to change these automatic thoughts through Woebot. It can check in with you on a daily basis or be utilized only when anxious symptoms arise.

The software is free to download and includes a mood tracker and a gratitude journal.

Oak

Oak is a similar meditation app to Calm, however it’s a lot simpler. This is a condensed version of the information.