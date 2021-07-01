The 10 Must-Watch Movies and TV Shows on Streaming Services in July

The month of July is looking to be a big one for streaming services. Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Apple TV+, and HBO Max all have a fantastic lineup of new movies and TV shows to look forward to.

Black Widow, the sequel to Space Jam, and the relaunch of Gossip Girl have all been years in the works, so July 2021 should be remembered as the month when the wait is finally over.

Here’s a rundown of the top five movies and TV shows to look forward to this month.

Disney+, July 7—TV Monster at Work

Mike and Scully are back in Monsters at Work, a new TV series based on the classic Pixar film Monsters Inc.

Newcomers Ben Feldman (Superstore), Mindy Kaling (The Mindy Project), and Henry Winkler join John Goodman and Billy Crystal in lending their voices (Barry). The program picks up after the events of the first film, as the company transitions from being driven by screams to being fueled by laughs.

On Wednesday, July 7, the first two episodes will be accessible to watch, with subsequent episodes airing weekly.

Gossip Girl premieres on HBO Max on July 8th.

In July, HBO Max will premiere the highly anticipated Gossip Girl sequel series, which will feature a fresh ensemble of high schoolers living under the watchful eye of the omniscient blogger known as “Gossip Girl.”

Original creators and showrunners are back for the new season, while Kristen Bell returns to narrate as the eponymous Gossip Girl.

The first episode will premiere on July 8, with subsequent episodes running weekly on Thursdays.

Hulu, July 12th, Love Island UK

Another summer of love arrives on Hulu on Monday, July 12. The British reality show Love Island UK returns with a new cast of sexy singletons trying to find love in a Spanish villa.

While episodes are airing nightly in the U.K., U.S. viewers will get a collection of episodes two weeks later giving fans the opportunity to binge-watch.

Sexy Beasts—Netflix, July 21

Sexy Beasts is an eye-catching dating series taking looks out of the equation completely by hiding the contestants under layers of fantastical, cutting edge prosthetics.

How will a date go when a dolphin comes face-to-face with a bull? Find out on Wednesday, July 21, when all six episode of Season 1 are released on Netflix.

Ted Lasso—Apple. This is a brief summary.