The 10 Most Insanely Cool Art Cars of the Last Decade

In the increasingly identical character of the automotive sector, the art car has a history of providing a platform for automobile owners to show their individuality. What began as a hippy movement in the late 1960s has evolved into art funded by automobile manufacturers.

Each art car’s content and meaning differs, although they frequently represent political, social, personal, or just decorative themes.

According to the Art Car Museum in Houston, some art cars symbolize how minorities, subcultures, and modern artists affect the cultural life of the United States, while others indicate how minorities, subcultures, and modern artists influence the cultural life of the United States.

Scroll down to view some of the decade’s coolest art cars.

Lamborghini Huricán EVOLamborghini commissioned Italian painter Paolo Troilo to create a Huricán EVO that explores the force of man and machine. Troilo used his fingers to create an expression of man’s might, its union with Lamborghini’s bull symbol, and the concept of myth, which was on exhibit at the Palazzo Serbelloni in Milan this past November.

BMW M6 GT3 is a sports car produced by BMW.

Cao Fei, a Chinese artist, combined BMW’s legacy with her digital art’s future style to produce this multimedia approach to the BMW M6 GT3. The project consists of three parts: a documentary about a time-traveling spiritual practitioner, augmented reality features depicting colorful light particles (available via a dedicated app), and the original carbon black BMW M6 GT3 race car.

Bentley Flying Spur (Bentley Flying Spur)

Designer Rich Morris was commissioned to paint the “Unifying Spur,” a customized Flying Spur that was launched just before Pride Month 2021, as a symbol of the British luxury carmaker’s dedication to diversity and inclusiveness. The words “Love is love” are etched via faces, figures, and shapes, and all nine colors of the progress flag are represented.

Tucson N Line Hyundai Tucson N Line

The Korean carmaker hired German artist Andreas Preis to create the “Drive a Statement” Project Tucson to honor the N Line’s European introduction in 2019. The foundation color is Hyundai’s Engine Red. The N Line’s dynamic and sporty style is highlighted by the black, white, red, and blue hues.

Porsche Taycan is a sports car manufactured by Porsche.

Porsche created the Taycan in collaboration with American artist Richard Phillips in December 2020. This is a condensed version of the information.