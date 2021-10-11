The 10 Most Expensive and Valuable Pokémon Cards

The popularity of Pokémon cards shows no signs of waning, with collectors willing to pay thousands of dollars for unopened boxes and the rarest of cards.

The popularity of Pokémon and the card game, which Nintendo describes as “one of the most popular children’s entertainment properties in the world,” has only grown in recent years, with numerous card sales at auction reaching new highs.

But which Pokémon cards are the most expensive of them all?

We asked PWCC, a significant card trading platform, to compile a list of the most valuable cards sold between 2020 and 2021.

Check it out…

11. Tropical Mega Battle: Tropical Wind: Promo Card$47,100, 1999 Pokémon Tropical Mega Battle: Tropical Wind: Promo Card (Sold: February 2021)

Promotional releases emanating from special events are frequently the most desirable Pokémon cards.

This card was given to players at the Tropical Mega Battle in Hawaii in 1999, a competition that drew competitors from all over the world.

While the card is uncommon, it is a standard trainer card in terms of mechanics, requiring players to flip a coin to determine the outcome of an event.

Rayquaza #107$45,100 Ex Deoxys Pokémon Gold Star (Date of sale: December 2020) Rayquaza is a formidable creature and a long-time fan favorite, first appearing in the Game Boy Advance edition of Pokémon Emerald.

Ex Deoxys, a Pokémon expansion released in 2005 to coincide with the release of the video game, has this Rayquaza card.

Due to its condition and quality rating, this already uncommon card became much more desirable.

Rayquaza #107$60,065 Pokémon Ex Deoxys Gold Star (Date of sale: October 2020) The first of two Pokémon Charizard variants, this one comes from the Ex Deoxys Trading Card Game expansion from 2005.

This variant differs from the extremely collectible original cards in that it features a more dynamic fire-breathing dragon that is allegedly tinted somewhat darker than the other versions.

Only one of these Gold Star cards can be held in a deck during battles because they are regarded so powerful in the game.

8. Pokémon Japanese Promo Card from 1998$66,100 (As of February 27, 2021, the property has been sold.) This majestic Magikarp promo card was issued only to competitors at a special tournament event in Osaka, Japan, and was characterized as “not a very common design.”

To participate in this event, they had to take the “Tamamushi University Hyper Test,” which was only temporarily released in a few publications. This is a condensed version of the information.