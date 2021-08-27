The 10 Best New Streaming Movies to Watch in September.

As the summer months draw to a close and awards season approaches, streaming providers are raising the quality of movies and TV shows that will be released in September 2021.

As the days become shorter, all of the big providers, Netflix, Amazon, Disney, Apple, Hulu, and HBO Max, offer an extensive variety of TV episodes and movies to binge.

With so many alternatives, it’s difficult to decide which ones are worth your time and which ones you should skip. This website, fortunately, has you covered.

Here’s a list of five new movies that you shouldn’t miss when they hit streaming services in September.

Netflix will release Worth on September 3rd.

This heartbreaking true story based on the events following 9/11, when attorney Kenneth Feinberg was forced to place a price number on the lives lost, premieres on Netflix to kick off the month.

Feinberg is played by Michael Keaton, with Stanley Tucci and Amy Ryan also appearing in this dramatic biographical film.

Cinderella will be available on Amazon Prime Video on September 3rd.

Camila Cabello is the most recent actress to play Cinderella in this Amazon Prime Video Original. Covers and all-new songs will be featured in this new modern take on the classic plot, with Cabello and her musically talented co-stars singing along.

The Wicked Stepmother is played by Idina Menzel, the Fairy Godparent is played by Billy Porter, the King and Queen are played by Pierce Brosnan and Minnie Driver, and James Corden has a brief appearance as a mouse and a footman is played by James Corden.

Malcolm X and Muhammad Ali: Blood Brothers — Netflix, September 9

Kenya Barris’ documentary chronicles the incredible story of two of the twentieth century’s most recognizable personalities and their friendship.

Their connection was hinted at and dramatized in the 2020 film One Night in Miami, but the Netflix documentary Blood Brothers: Malcolm X and Muhammad Ali will chronicle their entire story from the fortuitous meeting to the catastrophic repercussions.

The Voyeurs will be available on Amazon Prime Video on September 10th.

This film stars Sydney Sweeney (The White Lotus) and Justice Smith (Detective Pikachu) as a young couple who get dangerously enamored with their attractive neighbors across the street, according to Amazon.

The two try to intervene in their lives anonymously, but they unknowingly put in motion a chain of events.